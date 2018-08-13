

Swimming advisories are in effect at Minet’s Point Park and Beach in Barrie, Innisfil Beach Park North, Bayview Memorial Park and Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued the advisories due to higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

