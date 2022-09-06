Swashbuckling Pirates land in the Port of Orillia
Swashbuckling pirates took over the port of Orillia this weekend.
Live canon fire could be heard from the Port of Orillia as pirates stormed the waterfront.
The event is put on each year by the Chamber of Commerce, which has really ramped up on the festivities to help increase boater traffic.
"Normally, boaters would be putting away their boats this week, but many of them changed their plans and came here to Orillia – the jewel of the Trent-Severn Waterway System – and they all have fun," said Allan LaFontaine, the Chamber of Commerce spokesperson.
"This is the chance for us to come up here to Orillia and partake in a really rather spectacular event, since it's the first time really for us. And to interact with the public – they get a blast out of this," said pirate Glendon Hovey.
"And local politicians were also made to walk the plank as part of the festival.
