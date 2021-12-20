Suspicious vehicle fire in Georgina under investigation

Police in York Region are leaning on the public to help identify a suspect in an investigation into a “suspicious” fire in Georgina.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the yard of an auto shop on Highway 48, north of Ravenshoe Road, at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgina Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene and were able to put the fire out.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.

Investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

They are looking for anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage, who may have captured anything to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.