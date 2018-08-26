

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has wrapped up its investigation into a suspicious fire at a veterinary clinic in Essa Township.

Samples from the blaze have been sent off for testing. It will take about six weeks to get the results.

Fire crews were called to a veterinary clinic on 9th Line near 25th Sideroad around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Chief Cynthia Ross Tustin confirms firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and a small fire on the front porch.

OPP Detective Constable Samantha Vance says the veterinarian and her family, who live on the property, worked to rescue two dogs and multiple cats inside.

The animals were taken out safely, and there were no injuries.

Investigators say early indications point to someone intentionally trying to ignite the fire.

Tustin says an electrical cause has been ruled out, but no official cause has been determined.

Officials confirm the fire started on the front porch.

Police have not revealed any information about a possible suspect. Damage is estimated at $90 000.