BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspended, impaired driver nabbed with open alcohol in car: police

    Police say a suspended driver found with open cans of alcohol in their back seat was arrested after failing a roadside screening test in Innisfil Sunday morning.

    The driver was stopped on Westmount Avenue around 9:40 a.m., and police say the officer "detected an odour of alcohol from inside the vehicle."

    The Innisfil man was charged with impaired operation and operation while prohibited.

    As a result of the charges, police issued the accused a 90-day licence suspension and had the vehicle sent to the impound yard for 45 days.

