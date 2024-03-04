Suspended, impaired driver nabbed with open alcohol in car: police

Police say a suspended driver found with open cans of alcohol in their back seat was arrested after failing a roadside screening test in Innisfil Sunday morning.

The driver was stopped on Westmount Avenue around 9:40 a.m., and police say the officer "detected an odour of alcohol from inside the vehicle."

The Innisfil man was charged with impaired operation and operation while prohibited.

As a result of the charges, police issued the accused a 90-day licence suspension and had the vehicle sent to the impound yard for 45 days.