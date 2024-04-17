BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspended, impaired driver arrested after crashing vehicle: OPP

    A vehicle crashed off the road on Centre Street in Huntsville, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP) A vehicle crashed off the road on Centre Street in Huntsville, Ont., on Wed., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police laid impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision in Huntsville on Wednesday morning.

    Provincial police were called to Centre Street after a car crashed into a wooded area off the road.

    According to police, the accused, a 35-year-old man from Armour Township, was driving while under suspension.

    He also faces a drug trafficking-related offence.

    The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.

