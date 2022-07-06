Suspects break into marina and haul away a boat and trailer: OPP

Police are investigating after four suspects in a pickup truck disabled a marina security gate and drove off with a trailer and boat in Tay Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the suspects took a black 21-foot 2019 Princecraft Pontoon Boat with the serial number QJT31156F919 powered by a 60 hp Mercury Command Thrust outboard motor bearing the serial number 1C588843 from the marina on Highway 400.

Police say they hauled it away on a single axle boat trailer with the serial number 1MDBDAW1SMA699647.

Police say the alleged theft happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators urge anyone who may have seen something, know the suspects, or recognize the suspect truck to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.