Suspect shoots at victim during car chase after armed home invasion in Hanover

Police say an armed home invasion was followed by a car chase and shooting through the streets of Hanover earlier this month.

According to the police service, officers learned the home invasion had happened on the night of Oct. 15 when three masked men allegedly broke into a home on 11th Street at about 9:30 p.m. and held the occupants at gunpoint while stealing several items.

Police say the suspects then fled in a white SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

After the robbery, one of the victims gave chase in their vehicle and followed the SUV southbound on 18th Avenue near John Diefenbaker Secondary School, and was shot at by one of the suspects, police allege.

Police investigators believe the suspects targeted the residence and the victims.

No injuries were reported.

In a released statement, Hanover Police Chief Christopher Knoll stated, "This firearm robbery is alarming for our community and the entire Grey Bruce region. Gun crimes are a significant public safety concern across Canada, and although not commonplace, small rural communities are not immune to such violence."

Anyone with information on the suspects or who believes they witnessed the chase and/or has surveillance cameras or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact Hanover police investigators.

Our assigned investigators are available at 519-364-2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).