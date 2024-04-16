Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case makes court appearance

A suspect accused in the alleged abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri in 2022 appeared in a Collingwood courtroom Tuesday.

Adams Ankamah of Brampton was charged by Ontario police one year ago.

Investigators believe he is one of three men who posed as police officers, claiming to have a warrant for Hajtamiri's arrest before dragging her away from the home of loved ones on January 12, 2022. They say she was forcibly put into a stolen white Lexus SUV.

No one has seen or heard from her since as detectives continue to search for answers.

Toronto defence lawyer Richard Fedorowicz represents Ankamah, and is awaiting disclosure of the Crown's evidence against his client.

CTV News has confirmed Ankamah was arrested four years ago by police in Thunder Bay and charged with possession of a firearm and cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Those charges were later withdrawn.

Ankamah is scheduled to return to court next month. He remains out on bail under strict conditions, according to his lawyer.

Police now presume Hajtamiri dead and have charged her former boyfriend, Lilo Mohamad, with first-degree murder and kidnapping. He remains behind bars.

The authorities continue to search for former rapper Deshawn Davis of Toronto, who is believed to have played a part in the alleged kidnapping.

Deshawn Davis, 35, is shown in this handout photo. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Two other co-accused, Dominique Ewan and Krystal Lawrence, had their charges stayed by the Crown.

Top: (Far L) Elnaz Hajtamiri, (L) Mohamad Lilo, (R) Harshdeep Binner, (Far R) Riyasat Singh Bottom: (Far L) Harshpreet Sekhon, (L) Akash Rana, (R) Jaspreet Singh, (Far R) Sukhpreet Singh

Seven other men face charges in connection with the case for their alleged involvement with a failed kidnapping attempt and assault on Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill underground parking garage.

The violent incident prompted Hajtamiri to seek refuge with loved ones in Wasaga Beach just weeks before she disappeared.

The allegations against all of the above accused have not been tested in court.