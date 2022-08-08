Suspect arrested twice on the same day for harassing Orangeville business

An Orangeville man is facing drug possession and assault charges after police say they caught a suspect harassing a business twice in the same day.

Dufferin OPP was called to a business near Broadway and Sherbourne Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a person attempting to access an employees-only section.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene but was caught a short time later.

Police say he was charged and released from the scene by officers for having methamphetamine on him.

Officers were called to the same store around 8 p.m. for the same suspect, who allegedly returned and assaulted a cashier following an argument.

The suspect fled the scene again but was quickly located by officers and arrested.

Police have charged the accused, a 35-year-old Orangeville man, with possession of a schedule 1 substance and assault with a weapon.

He is currently in custody, pending the outcome of a bail hearing.