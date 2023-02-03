Sunnidale Winterama cancelled due to winter weather

Winterama has been rescheduled due to extreme winter weather.

All Sunnidale Winterama events for Friday, Feb. 3 have been cancelled due to the extreme weather experienced in Clearview Township.

The burning of the green, food booth, fireworks show, spaghetti supper and comedy show have all been rescheduled and will now take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023.

The winter-themed festival has celebrated winter activities in the village of New Lowell since 1975.

Clearview Township and the Friends of Winterama volunteers are excited to be together again for Winterama and are looking forward to the mid-February festivities.

