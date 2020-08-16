BARRIE, ONT. -- People inside a Huntsville home had a terrifying wake-up Sunday.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department says they were called to an address on Aspdin Rd around 5 a.m. for a report of a fire. Flames started in the basement and spread to the rest of the home.

Two people and their dog were able to get out safely thanks so smoke detectors. No one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage is pegged at $450,000.