Summer festival Boots and Hearts unveils 2023 lineup

One of central Ontario's more popular music festivals has rereleased its lineup for 2023.

Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickelback are headlining this year's Boot and Hearts, which takes place at Burl's Creek Events Ground in Oro-Medonte from Aug. 10-13.

Both McGraw and Urban have played at the festival in the past. However, Nickelback is making its first appearance.

"Since starting the festival in 2012, we've focused on delivering a premium festival experience and offering once-in-a-lifetime moments," said Eva Dunford, Republic Live's founding partner, in a press release Thursday.

"This year, we are expanding on the musical experience to ensure there is something for everyone – a day trip to see the hottest acts in country and rock or a weekend of nostalgia with Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Nickelback.

"I believe there's a genuine love affair with country and rock. We're thrilled to host Nickelback's only Ontario performance date and celebrate such a special moment with the global superstars."

Big Wreck, JJ Wilde, and the previously announced Riley Green, Lauren Alaina, and Blanco Brown are playing at the event for the first time.

They'll join the likes of Dallas Smith, who makes his return to the festival and Canadian Tim Hicks.

Hicks kicks off the weekend as he headlines the Thursday night kick-off party with rising star Josh Ross.

Nickleback headlines on Friday, Urban on Saturday and McGraw on Sunday.

"We're so excited to welcome more than half of our 2023 roster to the Boots Fam for the first time," said Brooke Dunford, Republic Live talent buyer, in a press release Thursday.

"Over the last few years, many new and incredible artists have built their fan base by connecting with fans at home while concentrating on writing music and creating.

"With more music than ever ready for the main stage, artists have exploded on the scene, becoming new fan favourites like Bailey Zimmerman and breakout artists, and we can't wait to celebrate their Boots & Hearts debuts."

The full lineup can be found on the Boots and Hearts website, along with a link to purchase tickets.