Students showcase skills at annual Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair

Students from across the region are showcasing their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair this weekend.

The annual event is being held at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie.

A record number of 227 talented elementary and secondary students from grades four to twelve from more than 28 schools in Simcoe County are taking part in this major competition.

"The students spend a massive amount of time working on their displays and preparing their presentations. So from the research of their projects to actually conducting experiments, reading their presentations and all of their boards and everything, honestly, students can spend up to a year on their projects," says Committee Member Emily Goodson.

More than 176 science projects are being showcased during the fair. Various awards and scholarships were given out Saturday, sponsored by several significant businesses, institutions and Universities.

"It's a really great space for like-minded people to get together as well as to learn about each other, just to learn about different areas of science, as well as to meet people who are also passionate about the things you're passionate about," says Goodson.

Seven students will be selected to compete in the Canada-Wide Science Fair.