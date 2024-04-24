BARRIE
Barrie

    • Students celebrate 75th anniversary of OFSAA

    Students celebrate OFSAA at Eastview Secondary School in Barrie Ont., on April 34, 2024. (Steve/Mansbridge) Students celebrate OFSAA at Eastview Secondary School in Barrie Ont., on April 34, 2024. (Steve/Mansbridge)
    High school students in Barrie joined thousands of other students across Ontario as they celebrated an important milestone for OFSAA .

    On Wednesday, in gymnasiums across the province, celebrations took place to mark the 75th anniversary of OFSAA as well as "OFSAA Day."

    OFSAA which stands for Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations is a federation of 18 regional athletic associations spread across the province.

    This year's focus was "participation," and at Eastview secondary school, students did just that by competing in a friendly, inclusive cornhole tournament.

    All cornhole boards were constructed by the woodworking students as a way to get everyone involved.

