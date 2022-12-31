Stolen vehicle investigation in Caledon results in bust

After a month-long investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at a property in Caledon, police are revealing their findings.

After the initial investigation began in November, Caledon OPP and the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) say in December, several thefts from vehicles were reported in the area, and the suspects were using credit cards stolen from the vehicles. Police reported that the CSCU was later able to match a vehicle that was seen at the property in Caledon suspected of storing stolen vehicles.

On Friday, police announced that the CSCU executed a search warrant at a home on Mount Hope Rd. in Caledon and recovered a stolen vehicle, items taken from vehicles and a replica firearm.

A 34-year-old local is charged with several offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, multiple charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of a stolen credit card and break-in instruments.

Caledon police are urging residents to avoid leaving wallets in vehicles.