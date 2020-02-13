BARRIE -- Casino Rama has added Rock and Roll Hall of Famer the Steve Miller Band to its summer lineup.

The band will rock the entertainment venue on July 28 at 8 p.m. as part of its 40-city Americana tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wed., Feb. 19 online.

Earlier this week, Casino Rama announced Tony Bennett would be performing in May, along with more star-studded artists at various dates.

