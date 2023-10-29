Step Up for Down Syndrome walk helps to raise thousands in Simcoe County

The Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County held its 10th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Sunday.

The walk was held at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation for Down Syndrome Awareness Week, with many local families in attendance.

The event raises money to continue all the recreation programs, social events, community awareness initiatives, and bursaries that help support families and individuals living with Down Syndrome.

"It's just a way to get together. It's a way that families with children of all ages can gather together. It's something we can do in common. We all have children with Down Syndrome," said Jennifer St-Onge with the Simcoe County Down Syndrome Association. "They are, first and foremost, just children. And just like everybody else, we are celebrating as families."

So far, they've raised over $7500 this year but are still accepting donations. Anyone wanting to donate can do so online.