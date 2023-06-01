Stayner welcoming summer with return of Music, Market and Park It
The sun was shining as a summer staple returned to Stayner Thursday night.
The 9th annual Music, Market and Park It event officially kicked off for 2023 on Thursday. In addition to a Farmer's Market, there's also a classic car show and live music.
"So we have over 30 vendors selling locally, either its arts or farms," said Amanda Murray, the community, culture and tourism coordinator for Clearview Township. "We have some new vendors, Collingwood Honey, for example; it's their first time at our market. We have the return of some favourites, including Cedar Creek Farms and Don's Bakery."
Murray says the event's goal is to ensure there's something for everyone in the family. The town also uses it to engage with various community partners.
"Every week, we feature different community partners. This week it's the accessibility committee because it's accessibility week," said Murray. "We also have partnerships with the Stayner Kinsmen Club, the Garden Society, the public society, and the youth center. It really is a big community event, and we want everybody to enjoy it."
The market will take place every Thursday from 4:30-7:30, with live music continuing until 9 p.m.
