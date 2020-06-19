THORNHILL, ONT. -- York Regional Police say a statue of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau has had its face painted black by vandals.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after the statue at a park in Thornhill was defaced yesterday.

Vaughan's mayor says he was "deeply disappointed" by the act of vandalism.

Maurizio Bevilacqua cites the former prime minister's role in creating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which he says enshrines the right to "protest in a constructive, thoughtful and peaceful manner."