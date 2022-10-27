Staggering number of people now rely on Simcoe County food banks

A shockingly high number of people across Simcoe County now rely on food banks to put food on their tables as grocery prices continue to soar, pushing more people to seek support from the charitable service.

A new report from Food Banks Canada revealed that 1.5 million people used a food bank in March, up 15 per cent over last year, with nearly half single-person households.

Chris Peacock, executive director of The Sharing Place in Orillia, isn't surprised by the record numbers.

The Orillia food bank reports a roughly 70 per cent jump in new members, serving about 1,700 people every month.

"With inflation and increased costs of living, it's putting a lot of people in a very difficult position to be able to afford life's necessities," Peacock said.

"It's a big increase, and it's one that we need to be able to respond to with more food that needs to be provided to those individuals," he added.

Across Canada, it's estimated one-third of those using food banks are children.

The food bank in Barrie's executive director, Sharon Palmer, said those trends ring true at a local level.

"More people, more students, more refugees. More people who are employed and more seniors. So a very consistent pattern with the national results," she noted.

The Barrie Food Bank supports 3,300 people every month, a 120 per cent increase from before the pandemic.

And while the food banks support those in need within our communities, more needs to be done, Palmer said.

She wants to see the provincial and federal governments get involved.

"What are the policies we are putting in place to help those that are struggling? People on social assistance, they are not keeping pace with those increases in costs."

Both food banks accept food donations but note monetary donations can stretch much further, with staff able to turn a $100 contribution into about five times that amount in food.

Donate to The Sharing Place in Orillia.

Donate to the Barrie Food Bank.