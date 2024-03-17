St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated

Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.

"We'll probably go through around 15 kegs of Guinness for today, probably another 20 kegs of beer too," said Steve Ricalis, co-owner of Donaleigh's.

Donaleigh's was one of many pubs in the city that prepared for the Irish holiday throughout the week, hosting festivities and serving Irish meals on Sunday.

"This is our Super Bowl," added Ricalis. He estimates that the pub was close to its 375-customer indoor capacity at times over the weekend.

Like Donaleigh's, Malones Pint House on Bradford Street also started their Sunday party before noon.

"We have a full Irish menu today, we have party flavours, green beer, and lots of Guinness, I look forward to this day every single year," said Sarah Lynne Maloney, Owner of Malones Pint House.

Then, around noon on Sunday, The Bull and Barrel Pub on Cedar Pointe Drive hosted the second of its two-day St. Patrick's Day festivities.

"We were really busy last night and we had some great musicians in, we have 900 pints of Guinness ready to go," said Tara Clarke, manager of the Bull and Barrel Pub.

While Canadians celebrate the Irish tradition, the event also gives back to those in need. On Saturday, the Rotaract's St. Patty's Day Bash at Liberty North raised more than $10,000 for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

"Hospitals in Ontario are struggling, I think it's our job as a community to step up and make sure that it's there for all of our loved ones and our family members," said Matthew McInnis from the Rotaract Club of Barrie.