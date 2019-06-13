

CTV Barrie





The St. Louis Blues capped a remarkable season on Wednesday night.

In just over five months the Blues moved from dead last in the NHL to securing the most coveted prize in hockey for the first time in the team's 52-year history.

The Blues, with the majority of its players Canadian, defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7.

Blues Centre Ryan O'Reilly, formerly with the Erie Otters, won the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy for being the Most Valuable Player during the playoffs. He had a goal and an assist in last night's game in Boston.

"I can't explain what this means to win this and how hard the guys work," said O'Reilly. "Winning is the greatest thing in the world. As a kid you grow up thinking about winning a Stanley Cup – and working so hard for it – these guys – to do it, it's just incredible."

Blues Captain Alex Pietrangelo became the fourth former Barrie Colt to hoist the cup over his head.

Other local players on the St. Louis Blues include Jordan Binnington from Richmond Hill, Robert Thomas from Aurora, and Michael Del Zotto from Stouffville.