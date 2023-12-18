Sparkling light display continues at Springwater Provincial Park

The Magic of Lights display has taken over the park with a 2-kilometre drive-thru experience.

According to the Magic of Lights project manager, the light display features just over one million lights that take visitors through a series of modules.

“The different modules include a prehistoric display, 12 days display alone with the candy cane lane,” said John Shraa, project manager of Magic of Lights.

This year, visitors will also be able to take in the Christmas village, which will offer cider, shopping options and vendors that include beaver tails.

“It is a beautiful scenery and you can get out of your car maybe get a hot chocolate or apple cider and take in the scenery,” said Shraa.

The Magic of Lights is one of two events held at Springwater Provincial Park, as a Halloween haunted house display was set up in October.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 6, and visitors can take in the sights from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or online ahead of time.