BARRIE, ONT. -- Traffic is flowing again along southbound Highway 400 near Essa Road in Barrie after crash.

Southbound lanes were blocked for about an hour following the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Simcoe County Paramedics say no one was badly injured in what they describe as a rollover that involved two vehicles. One vehicle landed in the ditch.

CTV News has reached to the OPP for more information.