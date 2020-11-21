Advertisement
Southbound Hwy 400 reopened after rollover
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:27PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:58PM EST
(File Image)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Traffic is flowing again along southbound Highway 400 near Essa Road in Barrie after crash.
Southbound lanes were blocked for about an hour following the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Simcoe County Paramedics say no one was badly injured in what they describe as a rollover that involved two vehicles. One vehicle landed in the ditch.
CTV News has reached to the OPP for more informationSouthbound Hwy 400 reopened after rollover