BARRIE,ONT -- Police in South Simcoe are the latest service to tap into the emergency location app What3Words.

The app generates words that correspond to squares on a global grid to help emergency responders find people when a street address isn't available. The three words generated are converted into latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates to pinpoint the caller's location.

Ontario Provincial Police starting using the app late last year. Because it works offline, the app can be helpful in finding people who have become lost while exploring remote areas.