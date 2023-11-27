BARRIE
Barrie

    • South Simcoe Police and CTV Barrie launch 19th annual holiday campaign

    South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke and CTV News Anchor Dana Roberts show some of the toys ready for the Weekend of Giving in Innisfil Dec. 8 and 9. South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke and CTV News Anchor Dana Roberts show some of the toys ready for the Weekend of Giving in Innisfil Dec. 8 and 9.

    South Simcoe Police Service is partnering with CTV Barrie to help make a difference to those in need in our communities this holiday season.

    The 19th annual campaign to support Toy Mountain, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and local food banks will take place on December 8 in Innisfil and December 9 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    Residents are asked to participate in the Weekend of Giving by dropping off new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items or gift cards at the following on-site events.

    "We are grateful to serve in such caring, generous communities," said Chief Van Dyke. "Every year, we work together to brighten the Christmas season for those in need. Every donation matters, and we are always inspired by your commitment to help us help others. Please stop by, say hello, and share in the spirit of giving."

    The Weekend of Giving will feature a toy and food drive at Canadian Tire locations in each community.

    • December 8 – Innisfil 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canadian Tire - 1455 Innisfil Beach Road
    • December 9 – Bradford 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canadian Tire - 430 Holland Street West

