Snowmobiling season off to slow start with poor trail conditions

The snowmobiling season is off to a slow start due to unseasonably warm weather, causing poor trail conditions and affecting local businesses.

Ethan Hagen, a 12-year-old new snowmobiler, has been eagerly waiting to hit the trails but has been disappointed by the lack of snow.

"I just got my snowmobile licence, a new snowmobile and new jacket, and I wasn't able to go," Hagen said.

Many of the trails in the region are currently closed, with only a few in Cochrane remaining open.

"We're probably at 80 per cent of what we had last year," said Dennis Higgins, owner of Cochrane Snowmobile Rentals.

However, even in areas with some snow, warm weather has kept tourists away, impacting local businesses like Factory Recreation in Midland.

"Where we're going start to feel the impact is if we don't get any snow here in next couple weeks, and it gets into that end of January time, we want to see some snow by then," noted Factory Recreation co-owner Doug Sagan.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell, the stretch of mild weather is unusual, but a cold front is expected to move in next week, potentially bringing more seasonable temperatures and snow.

Meanwhile, snowmobile associations remind residents and visitors to be patient and avoid using closed trails.

Police say riders who ignore closed trail signs or try to go around closed gates are putting themselves, club volunteers, and the local Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) at risk.

The authorities recommend ensuring trails are available and passable by checking the OFSC website.