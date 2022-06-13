Snowbirds take flight Father's Day weekend

Faces turn their smiles to the sun when the Canadian Snowbirds take wing.

The Father's Day weekend spectacular by the Canadian Armed Forces Day Air Show features aerial performances by the world's best military and civilian aerobatic teams.

Not only will Canada's Snowbirds show off their aerial abilities, the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Skyhawks, the CF-18 Demo, Canadian Harvard Aerobatic and the United States Air Force A10 Thunderbolt teams will compete for the crowd's approval.

In addition to the air performances, CFB Borden is hosting an all-day family adventure with helicopter rides, inflatable fun, interactive activities, military history displays and ground displays showcasing equipment and Canadian Armed Forces members.

Tickets for the Father's Day VIP experience, which includes VIP parking, free food and drinks, a seat near the flight line and skipping the lines at the gate, run $175.

Parking is free for anyone with a non-perishable food item donation.

The show starts Saturday and wraps up on Sunday.

Complete information on the air show is available here.