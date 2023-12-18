BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squall warning for central Ontario during tonight's rush hour and beyond

    People make their way in a blizzard on a road near Debrecen, 226 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, as snowstorms make traffic difficult in most of the country. (AP Photo/MTI, Zsolt Czegledi)

    Snow squalls and poor visibility are on the way for tonight.

    Environment Canada has sent out a warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale Orangeville, Grand Valley, Dufferin County, Shelburne, Mansfield, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

    The national weather agency is calling for local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres later today into this evening.

    Northwest winds could gust up to 80 km/h, especially near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, bringing poor visibility and icy and slippery road conditions.

    Rain showers are expected to quickly change to snow this afternoon as colder air moves into southern Ontario.

    Expect the snowstorm to begin this afternoon and run through to Tuesday morning.

    The main concern will be hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility in blowing snow along with icy and slippery road conditions rather than very large snowfall accumulations.

