Snow in the forecast for Simcoe County despite unseasonably mild temperatures

    Despite the unseasonably mild temperatures that have made February in Simcoe County feel more like April, Mother Nature provided a dusting of snow Tuesday morning, with more of the white stuff on the way.

    Environment Canada predicts five centimetres of snowfall Tuesday night, with northerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour and a windchill of -16 overnight.

    The flurries will continue intermittently all week, with more stirring up Wednesday morning and then clearing by late afternoon.

    The national weather agency forecasts a 60 per cent chance of flurries for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures above the freezing mark.

    Meanwhile, the Simcoe County Museum is preparing its one-kilometre outdoor ice skating trail in case the weather cooperates.

    "The guys are out here sweeping, flooding... we have a Zamboni, so they're working on it a lot, especially when the temperatures are like the winter we've had so far. It's been a bit weird, " said Forrest Patenaude, with the museum in Minesing.

    The skating trail weaves through the forest and is lit up with lanterns during the evening hours.

    While it's currently closed, the cooler temperatures anticipated this week have staff hoping to reopen to the public.

