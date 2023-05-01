Smile cookie campaign returns to support local charities

The iconic Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign kicked off Monday for its first-ever spring campaign.

100 per cent of the proceeds from each cookie are donated to support local charities and community groups hand-picked by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

The money raised in Barrie will go towards the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's birthing unit and Hospice Simcoe.

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Tim Hortons, as its Smile Cookie Campaign will support a state-of-the-art expansion of our Birthing Unit so the more than 2,000 babies born at RVH every year and their families have more space to receive the specialized care they need in the first few days of baby's life," said RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross in a press release.

"The need for end-of-life care and bereavement support programs is greater than ever," said Hospice Simcoe Executive Director Kelly Hubbard. "Proceeds from this wonderful initiative allow us to continue to provide those services to hundreds of people in our community, and we are very grateful."

Smile Cookie has raised over $77 million across North America since 1996, and last year alone raised a record $15 million.

Each cookie is $1.50 plus tax. The campaign runs until May 7th.