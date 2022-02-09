SMDHU's top doc urges caution as COVID-19 deaths, ICUs trend upwards
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor urges caution moving forward as more provinces move to end restrictions.
"The pandemic is still here, and we need to take it very seriously," said Dr. Charles Gardner on Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing.
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) chief medical officer of health said the decline in case counts and hospitalizations is a good sign, but the virus remains "very transmissible."
"As we open up and reduce restrictions, there is potential for an increase in transmission."
At the same time, Gardner said the number of ICU admissions and deaths is trending upwards, noting that 27 people have died with the virus in the past week, including two residents in their 30s - vaccination status unclear.
"We have the highest rate of death here in Simcoe Muskoka than we have had at any point in the pandemic."
Gardner encourages residents to adhere to public safety measures, including self-monitoring and isolation requirements.
The region's top doctor mentioned getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was crucial to slowing the spread and protecting against serious illness.
"The uptick in vaccine has dropped quite significantly, so I do encourage people to come forward," he said, noting that only 51 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.
With restrictions gradually easing across the province, Gardner called into question the effectiveness of the vaccine certificate, saying while it helps limit transmission, it's not getting people to roll up their sleeves.
"I don't think, at this point, it is proving to be effective for encouraging people to get a third dose of vaccine. That's not required in the proof of vaccination."
