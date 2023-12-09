Skiers and snowboarders flock to Blue Mountain Resort for opening weekend

Thanks to the hard work of their snowmakers, Blue Mountain officially opened their ski hills on Thursday.

"A typical ski season here at Blue is about mid-December, so we are a little bit ahead of that. We had set out December 7th in October, so we just needed Mother Nature to cooperate," said Blue Mountain Resort's Tara Lovell.

People hit the slopes in droves today despite the warm weather.

"It's a slush fest. Super slushy, sliding fun, rivers to cross," explained David Schoon of Elora.

"For the most part, I'd say it's pretty white, but there's a few patches that if you turn the wrong way, you'll go into it and get a little muddy," said Jonas Simone.

Snowboarders and skiers say they couldn't turn down a chance to beat the holiday rush and get the new season started.

"I'm way out in Niagara, so I had to drive way up here, but it was super nice. Definitely worth it," said Simone.

"I love skiing. It's better to come out than stay inside," added Collingwood resident Tristan Dimatteo.

"I'm getting old, and none of my friends are able to snowboard anymore. They're all injured or sore, so I'm teaching the young ones," said Schoon.

The resort still has plenty to offer for those who prefer to avoid the hills.

"Along with skiing and riding, there's the village with shops and dining. The Village Association always has events and live music, and, of course, our off-hill attractions are growing. We have tubing and skating, and the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster runs year-round," explained Lovell.

For new Canadians or tourists looking to try skiing or snowboarding for the first time, Blue Mountain Resort has created a "Snow How" program, which is self-guided without time limits but can still be packaged with rentals.

The resort believes this alternative can be less intimidating and more economical than hourly lessons.