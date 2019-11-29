BARRIE -- Despite the lack of snow over the last week, there are several ski resorts open this weekend.

The temperatures are dropping across much of the province, helping resorts pump out the white stuff to keep the hills alive with activity.

Here is a list of resorts open this weekend:

Snow Valley

Closed Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday

Horseshoe Resort

Open Friday

Open Saturday & Sunday

Blue Mountain Resort

Closed Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting)

Mount St. Louis Moonstone

Open Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday

Calabogie Peaks Resort

Closed Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday

Lakeridge Ski Resort

Closed Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday

Boler Mountain

Closed Friday

Open Saturday and Sunday



Cross Country:

Scenic Caves Nordic

Closed Friday and Saturday

Open Sunday (weather permitting)

To check resorts daily, click here.