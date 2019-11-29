Ski resorts open for the weekend despite the lack of snowfall
Several ski resorts are open to winter enthusiasts this weekend. (CTV Barrie)
BARRIE -- Despite the lack of snow over the last week, there are several ski resorts open this weekend.
The temperatures are dropping across much of the province, helping resorts pump out the white stuff to keep the hills alive with activity.
Here is a list of resorts open this weekend:
Snow Valley
Closed Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday
Horseshoe Resort
Open Friday
Open Saturday & Sunday
Blue Mountain Resort
Closed Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting)
Mount St. Louis Moonstone
Open Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday
Calabogie Peaks Resort
Closed Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday
Lakeridge Ski Resort
Closed Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday
Boler Mountain
Closed Friday
Open Saturday and Sunday
Cross Country:
Scenic Caves Nordic
Closed Friday and Saturday
Open Sunday (weather permitting)
