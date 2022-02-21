Ski hills busy on Family Day

Barrie -

Family Day was a busy one for ski hills, with many taking advantage of the long weekend for an extra day of outdoor fun on the slopes.

A spokesperson for Blue Mountain says it was their busiest weekend of the year, with Sunday being the busiest day.

"People are so eager to be outside and enjoy the great outdoors. This weekend is kind of like halfway through the season. The snow is here, we had two days of sun in a row, and people were out enjoying the wonderful weather we've had over the weekend," says Stacy Manning, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Horseshoe Valley Resort had a similar response as big crowds were critical for operations.

"The snow has been fantastic. We've seen a bit of change in the weather, but we've been able to bounce back from that," said Johnathan Reid from Horseshoe Valley.

"We're set up for great conditions right through to the end of March break."

Most ski hills in the area aim to be open until March break and hope to get to Easter before calling it a season.