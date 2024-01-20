Six-year-old dies after serious pedestrian crash in Orillia

A six-year-old has died following a serious crash in Orillia's downtown core early Saturday evening.

Police say the crash involving two vehicles happened near Colborne Street and West Street just before 5 p.m.

Three pedestrians were struck, including two minors and one adult, and were all taken to hospital.

Police confirmed late Saturday night that the six-year-old succumbed to their injuries.

The OPP closed the Colborne Street and West Street area for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. The investigation is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.