Six people in custody after man found stabbed in Midland
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:42PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police investigate an altercation in Midland that resulted in 6 arrests and one man in hospital on Tues., March 24, 2020. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A 53-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Midland on Tuesday morning, police say.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Frederick Street around 8:30 a.m. and said several people were seen leaving in a vehicle.
Police say they arrested three men and three women in Tay Township in connection with the investigation.
The identities of the accused individuals have not been released.
More to come.