BARRIE -- A 53-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Midland on Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Frederick Street around 8:30 a.m. and said several people were seen leaving in a vehicle.

Police say they arrested three men and three women in Tay Township in connection with the investigation.

The identities of the accused individuals have not been released.

More to come.