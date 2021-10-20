Six-hour planned power outage at Huntsville hospital Wednesday

BARRIE, ONT -

A hospital in Huntsville has a planned power outage scheduled for much of Wednesday.

During the six-hour outage, the hospital says they will not schedule any surgeries, and visitations will not be allowed. The emergency department will be offering urgent care, with ambulances bypassing the department when it is safe to do so.

The outage is scheduled from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., where a new back-up power generator will be installed at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH).

Residents in Huntsville and the surrounding area are encouraged to seek medical treatment from another care provider on Wednesday, if possible.

Other facilities, including the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site in Bracebridge, will be used for any expectant mothers.