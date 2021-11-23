SIU investigating collision involving police cruiser in Essa Township

Nottawasaga OPP closed the area of 20th Sideroad and 10th Line in Essa Township on Tues., Nov. 23, 2021, for a police investigation after a collision. (OPP_CR) Nottawasaga OPP closed the area of 20th Sideroad and 10th Line in Essa Township on Tues., Nov. 23, 2021, for a police investigation after a collision. (OPP_CR)

Barrie Top Stories