BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka will join the province on Friday as it moves into Step 1 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopening, leaving many business owners scrambling to prepare to welcome back customers.

However, the first stage in the roadmap doesn't allow all businesses to start back up.

Here's what residents need to know as many closed signs spin around to read open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

STEP 1

Stores that have been open all along can remove the caution tape and barriers and sell everything once again. These retailers are restricted to a 25 per cent capacity limit.

Retailers that have had their doors locked for months can welcome back customers with a 15 per cent capacity.

Additionally, outdoor gatherings expand to 10 people, patios can offer dining with four at a table, and overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites can open in time for the weekend.

A complete list of what is permitted in Step 1 is available here.

Still, Step 1 excludes many businesses, most of which will reopen in the roadmap's second phase.

STEP 2

Many residents will be relieved when hairdressing, barbering and nail shops reopen during the second stage.

This stage allows for personal care services, including tattooing and piercings, as long as face masks can be worn at all times.

Additionally, outdoor gatherings jump to 25 people, and indoor gatherings are permitted, but with a five-person limit.

Capacity limits on retailers jump to 25 per cent for non-essential and 50 per cent for essential.

Here is a list of other restrictions that will ease:

indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies at 25 per cent capacity of the room

outdoor dining up to six per table

outdoor sports and leagues

outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits

outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits

horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits

outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits

public libraries with capacity limits

outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits

overnight camps

fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits

The province anticipates moving into Step 2 in about three weeks if positive trends continue with COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Ontario reported a slight increase in new infections in the last two days, with 590 new cases. It logged 411 positive cases 24 hours before.