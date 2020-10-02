BARRIE, ONT. -- The constant rise in COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka is cause for concern, say health unit officials.

The health unit's website states the week of Sept. 27, the "largest number of weekly reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic."

Ten new cases were logged on Friday, for a total of 78 patients this week.

The majority of people diagnosed are from Simcoe County.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health, encouraged people to plan to connect from a distance.

"I am urging people to consider gathering outside of their household," Lee said. "Those large gatherings with extended families... let's postpone them and keep it maybe online."

Meanwhile, Ontario surpassed its previous daily high for new cases with 732 on Friday.

"We're in a second wave of COVID-19," Premier Doug Ford said as he announced new restrictions and province-wide measures that impact some restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms.

