BARRIE, ONT. -- For the fourth time this week, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit listed double digits for the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health unit logged 19 cases on Thursday, including two girls under 17 and eight people 18 to 34.

The province reports 64 publically-funded schools in Ontario confirmed cases of the virus today for a total of 447 since schools reopened.

The Ontario government's website lists 10 schools in Simcoe Muskoka with a single confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Those schools are:

St. Angela Merici Catholic School, Bradford West Gwillimbury

Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School, Barrie

St. John Vianney Catholic School, Barrie

Bear Creek Secondary School, Barrie

Goodfellow Public School, Barrie

Father F.X. Reilly Catholic School, New Tecumseth

St. Paul's Catholic School, New Tecumseth

Worsley Elementary School, Wasaga Beach

Admiral Collingwood Elementary School, Collingwood

Spruce Glen Public School, Huntsville

The Ministry of Health released updates to the testing guidelines for children in school, including removing abdominal pain and pink eye from the list of symptoms.

It also states the kids with a runny nose or headache can return to school or childcare after 24 hours if their condition improves.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting a slight dip in cases in the past 24 hours, with 538 and three new virus-related deaths.

The province conducted 39,646 tests since Wednesday's daily report.

According to new COVID-19 modelling released on Wednesday, the number of new cases in Ontario is now doubling every 10 to 12 days. Ontario could record 1,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

With files from CTV New Toronto and The Canadian Press