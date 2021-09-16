Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports one COVID-19 death, 30 new infections

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports the region's first COVID-19-related death this month, plus 30 new infections.

The SMDHU says a man 45 to 64 from Simcoe County passed away with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 has claimed 257 Simcoe Muskoka residents over the past year and a half.

According to the health unit, five of the past six deaths have been men between 45 and 64.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Thursday's cases are listed in Bradford (10), Barrie (8), New Tecumseth (4), Innisfil (3), Orillia (2), Oro-Medonte (2), and Essa (1).

SMDHU identified nine cases due to close contact, five are community-acquired, and the remaining are under investigation.

Of those who tested positive in the past 24 hours, 19 are unvaccinated, eight fully and one partially.

The health unit reports 13 COVID-19-positive residents are hospitalized, including one new admission since Wednesday.

There are 234 active COVID-19 cases across the region.

VACCINE LATEST

Over 850,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have gone into the arms of Simcoe Muskoka residents, including those administered at health unit clinics, pharmacies and physician's offices.

That represents 73 per cent of the population had at least one dose of a vaccine.

The health unit reports that between July 18 and Sept. 11, the infection rate among unvaccinated residents eligible for the shot was 11 times higher than for fully vaccinated.

It adds that the chances of being hospitalized with COVID-19 if unvaccinated is 37 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated residents.

HEALTH CANADA RENAMES COVID-19 VACCINES

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have new names after Health Canada approved renaming the vaccines at the request of the drug companies.

According to the company, Pfizer is now called Comirnaty, representing COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.

Moderna's name has changed to SpikeVax, and AstraZeneca will now be known as Vaxzevria.

Health Canada notes only the names are changing, not the vaccines.

WALK-IN CLINICS OPEN THIS WEEKEND

The health unit continues to promote the benefits of vaccination. It is offering pop-up, no appointment necessary, walk-in clinics across the region.

Here is a list of clinics open this weekend:

Thurs., Sept. 16

École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance, 249 Anne St. N., Barrie

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 100 Melbourne Dr., Bradford

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors), 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 17

Nantyr Shores Secondary School, 1146 Anna Maria Ave., Innisfil

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



École secondaire Le Caron, 22 John St., Penetanguishene

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Huntsville High School, 58 Brunel Rd. Huntsville

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept.18

Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfeild St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Foodland, 10 Bruce Wilson Dr., Port Carling

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



MacTier Memorial Community Centre, 9 Haig St., MacTier

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 19

Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vaccines are also available at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie until Sept. 29 with an appointment or walk-in.

"Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors," stated the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press