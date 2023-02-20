Simcoe-Grey keeps name, loses New Tecumseth under new federal riding changes

A shakeup could be in the works for several federal ridings across Simcoe County, with none more so than Simcoe-Grey.

Simcoe-Grey will remain under the same name, as proposed by the latest Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission report, but would lose New Tecumseth. In turn, New Tecumseth would be merged with Bradford West Gwillimbury and part of East Gwillimbury into the new riding of New Tecumseth-Gwillimbury.

"Of course, I'm unhappy to lose New Tecumseth, but I'm relatively pleased with how these changes stand," said Terry Dowdall, Simcoe-Grey MP. "I'm happy that I'm going to keep all of Adjala-Tosorontio, I wasn't originally, and I thought it would be confusing for that town to have a north and south."

The previous September proposal would have seen Simcoe-Grey's name change to Collingwood-Blue Mountains, while Adjala-Tosorontio would have been halved, with the other incorporated into Dufferin-Caledon instead.

"That was most concerning at the time, but it's great to see it fixed," Dowdall added.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard won't see his riding gain or lose ground, but it will be under a new name. The proposed changes would see the riding renamed to Barrie South-Innisfil, to distinguish it from Barrie's second riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte. That riding would also gain "North" ahead of Barrie, making it Barrie North-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

"The first thing our staff always ask (callers) them is whether they live south or north of Tiffin Street," said John Brassard. "That's the line between the two ridings, and so, it happens more often than you think."

With Bradford and part of East Gwillimbury being merged with New Tecumseth, the riding of York-Simcoe would change to York-Durham.

Current MP Scot Davidson said he would stand to gain more watershed along Lake Simcoe.

"The Chippewas of Georgina Island and Scugog First Nations will be included as well," Davidson said. "It actually follows much more of the watershed, which is so important to our area and what we do here in Georgina."

MPs still have 30 days to write to the commission with any comments or concerns about the report.

The commission will release its final report later this summer.