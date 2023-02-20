Simcoe-Grey keeps name, loses New Tecumseth under new federal riding changes

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario

It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.

In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity building site in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver