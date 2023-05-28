Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council hosts annual walk

The Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council held their 11th annual walk for suicide awareness. (May 27, 2023/Rowan Fleary) The Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council held their 11th annual walk for suicide awareness. (May 27, 2023/Rowan Fleary)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver