Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council hosts annual walk

The Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council held their 11th annual walk for suicide awareness Saturday.

Community members came out to Barrie City Hall to walk in memory of those lost and raise awareness to support those grieving.

They aim to break down the stigma of suicide and open up conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.

"It really is about bringing hope to those who are struggling. People who may not think there are resources in our area or people who have lost someone to suicide. This is a place where people can come together, get support, find comfort and know that they are not alone in this journey," says Bernadette Ramsay-Copeland, chair of the Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council.

All funds raised from the event will go directly to support programs and events held by the organization.

Their next big event will be held in September for international suicide awareness day.

For more information or to donate, click here.