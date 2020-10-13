BARRIE, ONT. -- Two schools in Simcoe County confirmed a case of COVID-19 among a student or staff member.

The principal at Collingwood Collegiate Institute sent a letter home to parents stating the positive diagnosis.

"Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal or identifying information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary," the letter declared.

A single case of the virus was also confirmed at Father F.X. O'Reilly in Tottenham.

The Simcoe County District School Board said this case is not related to the school's first COVID-19 case reported Sept. 20.

There are currently seven schools in Simcoe County on Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 cases:

Father F.X. O'Reilly Catholic School

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School

St. Bernadette Catholic School

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

St. John Paul II Catholic School

Pine River Elementary School

Collingwood Collegiate Institute

