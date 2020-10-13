Advertisement
Simcoe County school boards confirm COVID-19 cases in two more schools
Collingwood Collegiate Institute in Collingwood, Ont. (Roger Klein/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two schools in Simcoe County confirmed a case of COVID-19 among a student or staff member.
The principal at Collingwood Collegiate Institute sent a letter home to parents stating the positive diagnosis.
"Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal or identifying information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary," the letter declared.
A single case of the virus was also confirmed at Father F.X. O'Reilly in Tottenham.
The Simcoe County District School Board said this case is not related to the school's first COVID-19 case reported Sept. 20.
There are currently seven schools in Simcoe County on Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 cases:
- Father F.X. O'Reilly Catholic School
- St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School
- St. Bernadette Catholic School
- St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School
- St. John Paul II Catholic School
- Pine River Elementary School
- Collingwood Collegiate Institute
For a complete list of schools with COVID-19 cases across the region, click here.