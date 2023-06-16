Simcoe County's classic car and airplane show returns in August

A winged and wheeled collection of classics will gather at the Edenvale Aerodrome in August.

The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation (ECAF) is hosting its 32nd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.

Edenvale Aerodrome will be hosting over 100 aircraft and 300 vintage automobiles and motorcycles.

In the past, we have had 3,000 to 5,000 visitors for the day, said organizer Bill Bunting.

"It's good for the families, good for people who love old cars and airplanes. Not all airplanes are behind the ropes; you can get up close and personal with some of them."

At the aerodrome, located east of Stayner in Simcoe County, the classics event will offer helicopter and airplane rides, food vendors, displays and children's activities.

Additionally, the AVRO Arrow replica will be on display as part of the Canadian Air and Space Conservancy.

Bunting said there will be biplanes, Second World War vintage aircraft such as the Tiger Moth, and new home-built models to entertain the attendees.

"One guy brings his (home-built) airplane – I swear it's the size of a go-cart with wings," he said.

The gathering at the Edenvale Aerodrome is scheduled for Aug. 12 with a rain date of Aug. 13.