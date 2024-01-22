Simcoe County's 1st specialized school supporting children with neuro-developmental needs officially opens
It's a new semester in a new classroom for the students at Unique Minds Academy in Barrie, the region's first specialized school supporting children with various neuro-developmental needs.
"From autism to ADHD to tourettes and brain injuries, we really have a focus on making a school that is inclusive and unique to every individual child's needs, "said Amanda Baysarowich, founder of Unique Minds Academy (UMA). "The focus of UMA is to address the neurodiversity in our community and transition to a neuro-affirming approach with everyone that walks through our doors.".
Specially designed desks, wobble stools and specialty chairs inside a classroom at Unique Minds Academy in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied)
According to Baysarowich, each aspect of the Cedar Pointe Drive school is meticulously studied and planned for the students' benefit. From the shape of the desks to the specialized chairs to the colours on the walls in the school's gym, each room is designed to foster a comfortable environment for children.
"So if a child has trouble sitting, we can offer stand-up desks. If they have trouble at their desk, maybe a wobble stool is better for them, so the amount of research that I have put into the space has been astronomical," Baysarowich explained.
The gym at Unique Minds Academy in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied)
It's an expansive amount of detail that parents say has made the most significant impact on their child's education.
"It has been such night and day knowing that when they were going to the public school, they were struggling tremendously just emotionally with those meltdowns, and now they come home happy, and that's an amazing feeling to know that your children are happy," said Raquel who has two children attending UMA.
The play/common area inside Unique Minds Academy in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied)
As school officials look toward the future, Baysarowich said she hopes to continue to support children in Simcoe County and grow the space even more in the years ahead with the hope of adding programming for high school students in the future.
"We are always here to support them and their strengths and weaknesses and nurture their child's goals and their needs," she said.
The school has yet to reach its capacity of 90 students, so parents interested in registering their child should contact Unique Minds Academy directly.
