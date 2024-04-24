Simcoe County Rovers FC make history in Toronto
It was a history-making night on Wednesday for Simcoe County Rovers FC, as the semi-pro team faced off against MLS team, Toronto FC.
The game, held at BMO Field in Toronto, marked the start of the Canadian championship competition.
The game started with a deadlock, both teams fiercely guarding their nets, however, Toronto FC managed to break the silence with a goal from Prince Owusu.
The Rovers fought back, but their efforts fell short; by the 40th minute, Toronto FC was leading with 4 goals, soon after extending their lead to 5 goals with a goal from Tyrese Spicer.
TFC won the game 5-0 and will advance to the next round of the Canadian championship and while the rovers lost, the team marked a historic moment in a franchise that was only created two years ago.
Also, on Wednesday, the game marked a special day for Barrie as the city proclaimed the day "Go Rovers Day."
"It is one of those things that transcends all of these cultural backgrounds and gives everyone a chance to have fun, so getting the spotlight and focus is a beautiful day for soccer and an even more beautiful day for our community," said Alex Nuttall, Barrie Mayor.
Nuttall says the proclamation made by the city recognizes the rovers for their hard work and dedication while building the sport of soccer in Simcoe County.
